Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, New Edition, And More Tapped For Miami's 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Festival
Lauryn Hill, Doechii, New Edition, and more are set to bless the stage at the 2025 Jazz in the Gardens Festival.







Ms. Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, and New Edition are set to headline this year’s Jazz in the Gardens Festival in Miami.

The star-studded lineup will see Hill reunite with her Fugees groupmate Wyclef Jean for a special “Diaspora Calling!” set that will feature her son, YG Marley, with special guest Doechii and performances by Busta Rhymes, Samara Cyn, Foggieraw, Mannywellz, and Zion Marley. New Edition will headline the second night along with Toni Braxton, where DJ Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic Live!” will also take place, featuring sets from Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Slick Rick, and Doug E. Fresh.

Other special performances include a return of reggae hitmaker Beenie Man, Xscape, Coco Jones, Kem, Tye Tribbett, and Dru Hill. DJ Nasty will host a Miami house party set featuring the city’ own Uncle Luke, 69 Boyz, and Yung Joc among others.

“Exceeding our own expectations, BPC’s first year of working with JITG in 2024 set a new standard for live events,” BPC Partner/Chief Marketing Officer Troy Brown told Billboard in a statement. “We are thrilled to create even more unforgettable memories for the City of Miami Gardens by partnering with JITG for its 18th anniversary in 2025.”

Now in its 18th year, the Jazz in the Gardens Festival has continued to grow in popularity with its perfect mix of old and new. Hosted by the City of Miami Gardens, JITG 2025 is being produced once again by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

“We are thrilled to host the 18th anniversary of Jazz in the Gardens and welcome visitors from near and far to our city,” said Miami Mayor Rodney Harris. “This milestone is a testament to the enduring impact this festival has on our community. It brings people together, enriches the quality of life for our residents and visitors, and stimulates our economy. We look forward to this celebration of creativity and culture together in the City of Miami Gardens.”

Tickets and more information on the 2025 Jazz in the Gardens Festival can be found HERE.

