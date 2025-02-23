Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman LaVar Ball Breaks Silence On TikTok After Surprising Foot Amputation Ball made light of his recent procedure in a new TikTok video.







LaVar Ball, the father of basketball stars Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball, has finally spoke out after receiving a foot amputation unexpectedly.

The Ball patriarch had to undergo the procedure in the wake of a serious health issue. However, the details of the medical conditions remains under wraps. Despite this, Ball returned to social media in good spirits while still promoting his sons in true fashion.

“Everyone heard what happened and y’all can take my foot, but you know what you can’t take? That Primby account,’ he said cheekily to his fans on TikTok.

He then went on to start singing the chorus for his son’s LiAngelo hit song “Tweaker.” Ball spoke to his fans through Primby’s TikTok account, where he has posted numerous video before.

Ball also became known as the vocal backing for his sons’ emerging careers in basketball. As the sports-loving family won state championships for Chino Hills High School in California, it was Ball’s boastful approach to promoting his sons’ talent that gained national attention.

He created the Big Baller Brand to help further the “Ball Brothers” branding through shoes as well. However, his outspoken personality made him a spectacle outside his children.

While two of his sons, Lonzo and LaMelo, have went on to become NBA stars, his other son LiAngelo has paved a new career in music. The aspiring rapper reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal with Def Jam.

The senior Ball has taken a backseat in recent years from his sons’ vibrant careers. However, they still show love to their eccentric father, especially as he deals with his new reality. After the surgery, LaMelo, shared a picture with his father stating his love for his pops.

The breakout point guard went to see his father after his team, the Charlotte Hornets, beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 19.

