Did Def Jam Really Do A $13M Deal With LiAngelo Ball?

Former NBA prospect LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother of NBA players Lonzo (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo (Charlotte Hornets), has reportedly signed a recording contract with Def Jam.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider, Shams Charania, after releasing his viral single, “Tweaker,” Ball inked a deal with the legendary hip-hop label. The deal, worth as much as $13 million with $8 million guaranteed, gives him full ownership of his music.

He released the song on the Born2Ball Music Group label and signed the deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group.

LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2025

USA Today reported that Ball’s song has gained a following on social media. The video for “Tweaker” has over 8 million YouTube views.

Chart Data reported that the song sold 94,000 units in the first week it was released in the United States. It entered the top 10 streaming chart on Spotify on Jan. 8.

Though Ball’s hoop dreams have apparently gone away, his career as recording artist G3 looks to be in full bloom.

After not being selected in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing college ball at UCLA, Ball had several opportunities to make the league. He signed training camp deals with the Detroit Pistons (2020), and the Hornets (2021 and 2022), but he never played play in the regular season.

Ball did play in the NBA G League for the Greensboro Swarm, averaging a pedestrian 4.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 13.1 minutes in 31 games from 2021-23.

