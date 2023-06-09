Andre Leon Talley’s Lavish New York Home Listed For $1.25 Million

The house once owned by late-fashion icon Andre Leon Talley is officially on the market!

The New York Post reports the White Plains, New York home is looking for a new owner at the price of $1.25 million. Fashion designer, Diane von Furstenberg, owns the company that is selling the 3,600-square-foot property. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom home was originally built in 1854 and was purchased for the former Vogue editor in 2004 by Talley’s close friend Manolo Blahnik executive George Malkemus, and his husband, Anthony Yurgaitis, after experiencing issues with mold and credit at his previous home.

Talley, a North Carolina native, wasn’t a huge fan of the city life and opted for the suburban home he called his “sanctuary,” according to a profile written by the New York Times in 2018. Trustee of Talley’s estate, Alexis E. Thomas, said the home was perfect for him.

“His porch became a place where he spent a lot of time, particularly in warmer weather. He conducted interviews from there, and he would Zoom from there,” Thomas said. “I can’t tell you how many hours I’ve spent with him on that porch.”

According to Mansion Global, the house holds has formal living and dining rooms including a fireplace and large windows, presenting gorgeous natural light from the manicured lawn. The wood-and-brick kitchen would be perfect for any food enthusiast with two ovens and a windowed “breakfast nook” leading to an outside deck. Upstairs, the master-bedroom has a sitting area, another fireplace, office with view of the trees and a walk-in closet.

While most of Talley’s possessions were auctioned off for $3.5 million after his 2022 death, the house still has a little bit of his taste left behind. There is an estimated $10,000 worth of leopard-print carpeting that pave the stairwell and some sections of the second floor. Talley lived there for almost 20 years.