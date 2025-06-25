News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Lawsuit Accuses United Airlines Of Ignoring Anti-Black Racism United Airlines is being accused of sweeping anti-Black racism under the rug.







A bombshell lawsuit accuses United Airlines of sweeping complaints of racism under the rug at Denver International Airport.

Amir Brown, 31, is suing United Airlines for economic, compensatory, and punitive damages, alleging “intentional discrimination” carried out “with malice” during his two-year tenure at Denver International Airport, The Independent reports. The lawsuit details claims of racism and bigotry, describing how Brown was allegedly ostracized, belittled, and undermined by white coworkers—treatment he says ultimately led to his termination.

Among the disturbing allegations from Brown: a white supervisor known as “Fast Eddie” told a Black staffer to “go fetch” a noose; a white employee shouting the N-word; denial of paid paternity leave that was reportedly granted to a white colleague; and instances where Brown said he was deliberately isolated from his team.

Brown claims he was subjected to the mistreatment because white employees were “upset that [he] was working too much overtime and therefore earning more than them.”

His attorney, Genevieve Mesch, accuses United of “turn[ing] a blind eye to anti-Black racism.”

“Black employees also face harsher discipline than their non-Black counterparts,” Mesch said. “Despite United being made aware of these incidents, the company has not implemented effective measures to address the culture of discrimination. This case represents one of several similar complaints filed by Denver-based United employees, showing a broader pattern of unaddressed racial discrimination.”

In January, the airline agreed to pay $99,000 to a Mongolian-born Denver employee who was subjected to racial slurs, physical assault by a supervisor, and threats to his job over fabricated violations. In 2022, United settled a religious discrimination case with a Buddhist pilot for over $300,000.

In March, a Mexican-American employee with 37 years at the company filed a lawsuit claiming she endured “relentless” racism and sexism while working at San Francisco International Airport.

Brown is seeking “accountability and meaningful change to ensure all United employees can work in an environment free from racial harassment and disparate treatment,” Mesch said.

His demand for economic damages, compensatory damages, and punitive damages for “intentional discrimination… done with malice or reckless indifference to [his] federally protected rights,” to be determined by a jury, as well as attorney’s fees and court costs.

