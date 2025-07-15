Leadership by Black Enterprise Leading Through Uncertainty: Showing Up When the World Shifts The biggest myth about leadership is that we’re supposed to have all the answers.







Written By Nicole A. Elam, Esq.

What I’ve learned — over two decades in corporate affairs, government relations, and now as the CEO of the National Bankers Association — is that leadership isn’t about having a perfect playbook. It’s about being present, especially when the world feels uncertain.

I live in Washington, D.C., where uncertainty currently pulses through every corridor of power. Capitol Hill is buzzing with anxiety, regulators are shifting their tone, and my inbox has messages from bank leaders across the country looking for stability.

As the youngest CEO in our Association’s nearly 100-year history, I’ve been in rooms where I didn’t have all the answers, but I never let that stop me from leading. I showed up anyway — and that made all the difference.

When I stepped into this role in 2021, it was during a national reckoning on race, an ongoing global pandemic, and economic turbulence. People were not just looking for policy — they were looking for presence and leadership that steadies the ship.

Since joining the National Bankers Association, I’ve led a transformational overhaul. We elevated the visibility and viability of minority banks and brought in new partners, from Wall Street to the White House, and created seats at the table for institutions that had long been ignored. We launched the National Bankers Association Foundation, increased revenue by 79% and expanded programming by 130%.

Here’s how I stay grounded — and help my team do the same — when the future feels unclear.

Here’s how I lead in real time:

1. Be Calm: Regulate Yourself First

Your energy is contagious. I start every morning with instrumental music, prayer, and reflection. Before tough conversations, I take 10 seconds of silence. I speak slowly, breathe deeply, and listen longer.

I learned this in the trenches — when my phone was the emergency line and I was navigating calls from CEOs, reporters, and regulators all in the same hour. Matching the chaos doesn’t calm the room. Presence does.

2. Be Clear: Say What Matters Most

In moments of uncertainty, clarity becomes currency. I don’t just set priorities — I also set boundaries. My team knows what we are *not* doing.

We repeat key messages until they stick. We name the facts, even when they’re uncomfortable. People don’t resist change as much as they resist confusion.

3. Be Celebratory: Shine a Light on Progress

Leadership in chaos means celebrating what’s working. We name wins in meetings. We send shoutouts. We thank each other often.

One of my favorite leadership phrases is: “I see you.” Because when people feel seen, they show up stronger. That’s how we built the NBA Foundation from idea to institution.

4. Be Consistent: Lead With Values, Not Just Strategy

Plans shift. Pressure mounts. But your values? They anchor everything.

Even as our strategy has evolved — launching new initiatives, responding to new policy threats — we’ve remained rooted in one mission: to strengthen and grow minority banks.

That consistency built trust with our member institutions. That trust fueled our growth.

5. Be Communicative: Talk More Than You Think You Need To

In uncertainty, silence feels like abandonment. I check in with my team more than ever. I don’t just talk business — I ask, “How are you, really?”

We host All Hands meetings, leave room for questions, and create space for emotion. Because people perform better when they feel seen, heard, and supported.

No one thrives in chaos. But how we lead through it — that’s the real legacy. So I over-communicate with empathy, and follow up with clarity.

You don’t need to have all the answers. You just need to be someone your team can count on.

Be calm. Be clear. Be celebratory. Be consistent. Be communicative.

That’s leadership.

Nicole A. Elam, Esq. is the President and CEO of the National Bankers Association, where she led a historic transformation in her first year, including a 79% increase in revenue, 130% growth in programming, and 510% boost in media reach. She is a seasoned public affairs strategist, former JPMorgan Chase executive, and trusted voice on economic equity, financial inclusion, and values-driven leadership.