Leadership Cleveland Selects Mayor Kim Thomas To Join 2026 Cohort
The Richmond Heights, Ohio, mayor will participate in the 10-month program to enhance her collaborative leadership abilities and civic understanding.







Kim Thomas, the mayor of Richmond Heights, Ohio, is a member of the Leadership Cleveland Class of 2026.

Over the past 47 years, Leadership Cleveland has helped senior-level leaders explore collaborative leadership skills and enhance civic understanding to help their communities.

“Because of your demonstrated leadership and commitment to the community, thoughtful responses to the questions posed, and impressive credentials shared in your application, the Cleveland Leadership Center is confident you will be an important member of this year’s class,” Thomas’ acceptance letter stated, according to Cleveland.com.

Thomas received the good news on June 20. The mayor, who is now in her final year of her first term, will participate in the 10-month program to learn from community partners and local leaders.

“Being a part of the 2026 Leadership Cleveland is truly an honor,” said Thomas. “The program will help me better understand the challenges and opportunities facing the Greater Cleveland area and connect with like-minded leaders passionate about advocating for positive change.” She will exchange ideas and develop solutions, skills she says she’ll use to address the pressing issues in Greater Cleveland like economic disparities and public safety.

In her announcement to run for re-election in May, Thomas said, “Since taking office, our community has undergone a remarkable transformation.” Her commitment to upgrading infrastructure, leading innovative rebranding efforts, and advancing major capital improvement projects continues to move the residents of Richmond Heights toward a “higher quality of life and economic growth.”

Leadership Cleveland’s Class of 2025 was comprised of 18 members. The entire class of 2026 members have not been revealed. Applications for the Leadership Cleveland Class 2027 will open February 1, 2026. More than 2,000 people have participated in the program since its start.

