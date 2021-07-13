Learn How To Start And Run A Successful Podcast With This $45 Training

78 percent of Americans are now familiar with podcasting, with 116 million people listening to a podcast monthly. There’s no doubt that the pandemic helped inflate the number of people tuning in to weekly audio shows, so if you have any plans of starting your own podcast, you won’t have to worry about the lack of an audience.

But starting a podcast is easier said than done. Not unlike starting a business, it involves carefully crafting a plan, gathering resources and equipment, implementing the plan, and analyzing the results to optimize your process. It sounds overwhelming, but if you need step-by-step guidance, the Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle offers premium instructional content on running a successful podcast.

Led by top-rated instructors including the likes of Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist, and MBA graduate, and music producer, composer, and audio engineer Tomas George, this course bundle features courses on presenting, speaking, podcasting, audio mixing, and more. You can expect to learn the entire process behind recording, editing, publishing, and even marketing episodes, so you can gain a full understanding of how it all works.

It starts with filling you in on the equipment you need and how to structure an episode and then jumps right into dishing out tips on how to speak with confidence and relate to an audience. You’ll also receive tips on how to edit and mix, how to create a loyal fanbase, and techniques on how to market your podcast properly. Plus, you’ll learn how to produce and mix voiceovers and create your ideal sound mixes.

This instructional package contains over 39 hours of podcasting know-how. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $44.99—or less than $5 per course.

