LeBron James Wants the NBA To Make 2 Changes

LeBron James has some rule changes he feels would improve the game.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Mind The Game, the basketball legend discussed the rules that the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) has for its games with his co-host, former NBA player Steve Nash.

He said that the NBA, which plays a 48-minute-long game, could take a cue from the length of FIBA games.

James would also like the league to change the goaltending rules as well. International rules allow players to touch and/or defend the ball when it hits the rim. The NBA forbids a defender to touch the ball as it is coming down toward the basket, as it is in the air. The player can’t touch the ball while it’s above the rim or at the rim.

“I’ve been very intrigued with the goaltending rule. I actually love it. It’s exciting. It doesn’t happen as much as you would think.”

Earlier this year NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he may be in favor of having 40-minute games while appearing on the Dan Patrick Show.

“Something else that I’m a fan of, and I’m probably in the minority, as we get more involved in global basketball, the NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes,” Silver said, according to Sports Illustrated. “I am a fan of four 10-minute quarters. I’m not sure that many others are.”

Well, LeBron James is!

