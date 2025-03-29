LeBron James’ ‘Mind The Game’ Podcast Partners With Amazon

Future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James has just struck a deal with Amazon to distribute his digital series throughout the company’s multiple properties.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LeBron’s “Mind the Game“ will be available through Amazon’s Wondery, which will distribute the digital series across Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV Channels, and Echo devices. The program will also be available on YouTube and other platforms where podcasts are available. The Lakers forward is a host on the show, and for the upcoming second season, which will premier in April, he will be joined by former NBA player Steve Nash. He had his current head coach, JJ Reddick, as his co-host during the first season.

“I love learning and talking about the game of basketball. We enjoyed the conversations so much in the first season of ‘Mind The Game.’ I lost JJ as my co-host but gained a coach,” James said. “Now I get to do it with another one of the greatest basketball minds in Steve Nash, and we’re going to have a lot of fun digging into the nuances and details that make this sport so great.”

Wondery will also handle the ad sales for the podcast’s audio and video episodes and back-catalog content. LeBron’s Uninterrupted company will continue to produce the show.

“When I decided to step into a media role, I knew it had to be something different—something fresh, something that brings real basketball fans closer to the sport. Mind The Game is my way of being a teacher of basketball, of breaking down the game in a way that makes fans see just how incredible this era of hoops really is. I can’t wait to get inside the mind of LeBron James and also share my experiences within this beautiful game,” Nash said.

