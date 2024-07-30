Team USA Wins First Basketball Game With LeBron James Issuing Picture-Perfect Dunk

To cap off the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team’s first victory against Serbia, arguably one of the greatest basketball players in the world, LeBron James, gave the world an iconic photo.

This was James’ first Olympics since 2012, but he was certainly not the only great player on the court. Yes, the U.S. team is stacked, but Serbia was led by Nikola Jokic, “The Joker.” The skilled Denver Nuggets big man was the National Basketball Association’s Most Valuable Player last year and won an NBA title in 2023.

Team USA easily won, 110-84, but one particular play in the game provided a photograph that went viral. James, 39, threw down a dunk, and the camera that caught LeBron seemingly floating at the rim.

Team USA took the opportunity to post the photo, automatically giving it icon status.

Waited 12 years for this. Welcome back to the Olympic Stage, LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/N95X3ryi1Q — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 28, 2024

Although the future Hall of Famer is getting older, you can’t tell by the way he is playing. Although teammate Kevin Durant led the United States with 23 points, LeBron was right behind him with 21. He also pulled down eight rebounds and gave out nine assists.

Team USA head coach, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, was impressed with “King James.”

“LeBron puts his imprint on the game in so many different ways. It’s not just his skill, his strength, his size, but it’s his emotion, his confidence. Just the way he infuses our team with energy and confidence at 39 (years old) is just amazing,” Kerr said after the victory.

The next game is Wednesday against South Sudan. The Americans played the team previously and squeaked out a one-point victory.

RELATED CONTENT: Bronny James Becomes A Laker And $7.9M Richer With Rookie Contract