LeBron James Proves Multisport Prowess After Vintage High School Football Video Surfaces

LeBron James broke the record of having scored the most points in NBA history and looks to be playing for several more years to add to it. For all the athleticism James possesses, it comes as no surprise that he was also a talented football player in his youth. Now, video footage of a teenage James has appeared on social media and fans have a lot to say about him and his football skills.

JPAFootball posted on their X account the footage of James playing the wide receiver position. During the clip, he is seen making a catch and being tackled to the ground. He gets up and complains to the referee, something most basketball fans would say he does often. Then he catches what appears to be a touchdown in the end zone, that looks like it was disputed, as the referee decides the correct call. Then James, wearing a number 9 jersey, is viewed walking off the football field.

Rare footage of Lebron James playing football in high school I wanna know who that QB is 😂

pic.twitter.com/CMhEIJfmPG — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 15, 2023

People on Twitter/X gave thought to the footage.

Bro been arguing with the refs since 95 — DaFatRat (@Hou_FatRat) October 15, 2023

Imagine being a college scout looking at him to play football for you and he declares for the NBA draft https://t.co/5CudpNpwzU — A Fan With A Mic (@AFanWithAMic) October 15, 2023

The 👑 looks like Megatron out there — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) October 15, 2023

Dude played football in high school, yet people call him soft for complaining for fouls.💀 Literally no rationality in that argument whatsoever. https://t.co/m5fbJinZCH — Judai Seiruzu (@JudaiSeiruzu9) October 15, 2023

Bro been looking for calls for years 😭 — Dead President Picks (@DeadPresPicks) October 15, 2023

I love LeBron, but the jokes write themselves, Bron and the refs, a tale as old as time pic.twitter.com/ktyNKB8SRx — Stoke (@WrldofStoke) October 15, 2023

And speaking of LeBron and football, Brian Windhorst, a reporter for ESPN revealed R&B singer Aaliyah’s death in 2001 gave James the inspiration to continue playing football in high school.

While appearing on NBA Today on Oct. 10, Windhorst claimed that before her death, James was not going to play football during his junior year in high school. But after Aaliyah died in a plane crash, James was “not gonna live his life being afraid” and continued playing.

“So Aaliyah’s passing got him to come off the sidelines. He’d skipped the start of his junior year — he missed the first game of the year. He joined the second game with no practice, no training camp. He played 12 games, had 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns, and was one of the great receivers in the history of the school,” Windhorst said.

“[LeBron James] was going to quit football after his sophomore year, then Aaliyah, one of his favorite singers, died in a plane crash. He decided he wasn’t going to live life scared.” Brian Windhorst reveals why LeBron played football 🏈 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/i8W98mQWIE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2023

James is currently preparing to play his 21st season as the Lakers look to add another championship to their mantle.

