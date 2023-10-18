 Vintage High School Football Video Of LeBron James Surfaces

LeBron James Proves Multisport Prowess After Vintage High School Football Video Surfaces

LeBron James, football
College Football: Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James passing on field with teammate J.R. Smith looking on before Ohio State vs Michigan game at Ohio Stadium. Columbus, OH 11/26/2016 CREDIT: Jeff Haynes (Photo by Jeff Haynes /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: SI628 TK1 )

LeBron James broke the record of having scored the most points in NBA history and looks to be playing for several more years to add to it. For all the athleticism James possesses, it comes as no surprise that he was also a talented football player in his youth. Now, video footage of a teenage James has appeared on social media and fans have a lot to say about him and his football skills.

JPAFootball posted on their X account the footage of James playing the wide receiver position. During the clip, he is seen making a catch and being tackled to the ground. He gets up and complains to the referee, something most basketball fans would say he does often. Then he catches what appears to be a touchdown in the end zone, that looks like it was disputed, as the referee decides the correct call. Then James, wearing a number 9 jersey, is viewed walking off the football field.

People on Twitter/X gave thought to the footage.

And speaking of LeBron and football, Brian Windhorst, a reporter for ESPN revealed R&B singer Aaliyah’s death in 2001 gave James the inspiration to continue playing football in high school.

While appearing on NBA Today on Oct. 10, Windhorst claimed that before her death, James was not going to play football during his junior year in high school. But after Aaliyah died in a plane crash, James was “not gonna live his life being afraid” and continued playing.

“So Aaliyah’s passing got him to come off the sidelines. He’d skipped the start of his junior year — he missed the first game of the year. He joined the second game with no practice, no training camp. He played 12 games, had 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns, and was one of the great receivers in the history of the school,” Windhorst said.

James is currently preparing to play his 21st season as the Lakers look to add another championship to their mantle.

