October 3, 2024
LeBron James High School Jersey Sells For Record $1.3M At Auction
A limited-edition picture that featured James wearing the jersey was sold for $16,250.
Julien’s Auctions, based in Los Angeles, recently announced that a basketball high school jersey worn by future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James was bought for a record $1.3 million last weekend.
The “Legends in Motion” auction was held overseas at Island Shangri-La at Pacific Place, the auction house’s first pop culture sale in Hong Kong. On Sept. 28, the live auction, which collectors attended, was held in front of an audience, and offers were taken online.
The jersey was expected to fetch between $1 million and $2 million, but the person who won the bid could snatch it for $1.3 million. James wore the jersey when he played for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. He also wore it when he was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, where the media outlet rightfully labeled James “The Chosen One” in 2002. It set a new world record for a high school basketball jersey sold at auction.
Our ‘Legends in Motion’ auction served as our debut in Hong Kong, and what a time it was!
$1.3 million for LeBron James’ Sports Illustrated ‘Chosen One’ St. Vincent-St. Mary High School basketball jersey is just the tip of the iceberg for the incredible items sold in Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/upOWfmJIOD
— Julien’s Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) September 30, 2024
In a video to promote the jersey for the auction, Michael J. Le Brecht II, the photographer who took the iconic photo, spoke about taking the picture for Sports Illustrated.
“LeBron James’ famous ‘The Chosen One’ high school basketball jersey and these rare photo prints of him taken during his remarkable Sports Illustrated photo shoot are some of the most emblematic and important pieces of sports and entertainment history,” David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said in a written statement, according to Bleacher Report. “This storied jersey represents the pivotal moment of LeBron’s ascension to basketball royalty and is one of the must-have collectibles of all time for sports memorabilia collectors, historians and fans.”
Julien’s Auctions also announced that a limited-edition picture of James wearing the same jersey, signed by Le Brecht II, was sold for $16,250, eight times its expected price of between $1,000 and $2,000.