LeBron James High School Jersey Sells For Record $1.3M At Auction

Julien’s Auctions, based in Los Angeles, recently announced that a basketball high school jersey worn by future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James was bought for a record $1.3 million last weekend.

The “Legends in Motion” auction was held overseas at Island Shangri-La at Pacific Place, the auction house’s first pop culture sale in Hong Kong. On Sept. 28, the live auction, which collectors attended, was held in front of an audience, and offers were taken online.

The jersey was expected to fetch between $1 million and $2 million, but the person who won the bid could snatch it for $1.3 million. James wore the jersey when he played for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. He also wore it when he was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, where the media outlet rightfully labeled James “The Chosen One” in 2002. It set a new world record for a high school basketball jersey sold at auction.

Our ‘Legends in Motion’ auction served as our debut in Hong Kong, and what a time it was!

$1.3 million for LeBron James' Sports Illustrated 'Chosen One' St. Vincent-St. Mary High School basketball jersey is just the tip of the iceberg for the incredible items sold in Hong Kong.

In a video to promote the jersey for the auction, Michael J. Le Brecht II, the photographer who took the iconic photo, spoke about taking the picture for Sports Illustrated.