LeBron James Connects With Hennessy For Limited Edition Cognac

Hennessy has announced that the world’s leading cognac has collaborated with future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James to present Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James.

The special edition of Hennessy is scheduled to be available on Sept. 30. This partnership connects the two brands for the first time.

“As an admirer of Hennessy and its iconic brand, I’ve always appreciated its commitment to basketball and how it celebrates the sport’s influence on and off the court,” says James in a written statement. “I was fortunate enough to visit the Maison in Cognac a while back, and seeing the care and craftsmanship that go into creating each bottle was pretty incredible. This collaboration represents a shared sense of dedication and discovery coming to life for everyone to enjoy.”

The Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James puts a twist to the Hennessy Margarita cocktail as inspired by “King” James himself. It features Hennessy V.S, lime juice, orange liqueur, orange juice, and agave syrup. James added the orange juice to give it more of a signature taste.

“We are elated to officially welcome LeBron James to the Hennessy family after many years of mutual admiration and friendship,” said Antoine Varlet, Senior Vice President, Hennessy U.S. “LeBron is not just a basketball star, but someone who redefines boundaries in sport, style, culture and beyond. This partnership is more than just a collaboration, it’s a statement about what’s possible when two cultural icons come together.”

In an interview with Esquire, James did tell the media outlet why he chose to align himself with the Hennessy brand.

“In our community, in the Black community, Hennessy has been a part of our story my whole life. And then for me, being part of the NBA, I see so many of the great ventures that they’ve done—not only with the NBA but also with one of my favorite music artists, Nas, and I see the great things that they do with him as well. So you just gravitate toward it.”

The Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James V.S will be available in the U.S., as well as in other markets but the V.S.O.P will only be available internationally and in select markets worldwide.

