LeBron James' 'Honor The King' Nike Shoe Inspired By Memphis Hotel Where MLK Was Assassinated The shoe's colorway pays tribute to the Memphis hotel where King was assassinated, now the National Civil Rights Museum.







LeBron James has revealed his new Nike shoe paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King.

The “Honor The King” sneaker, revealed as part of the Nike LeBron 23 collection, honors King as well as the Memphis hotel where he was assassinated. Upon Dr. King’s death, the Lorraine Motel had become a symbol of continued hope and resilience within the Civil Rights movement.

Now, a new symbol in the sneakerverse has arrived ahead of MLK Day. Recognizing another “King,” the sneaker has a bright teal colorway, evoking the same colors of the famed motel, as reported by Kicks. It primarily features the iconic teal color, with accents of gold on the sneaker’s tongue with an accompanying golden Nike check. The shoe also boast an “EQUALITY” featured alongside its heel, reminding purchasers of both “Kings” shared value.

James is a long-time supporter of the cultural institution and national landmark. Now, the NBA champion further honors the motel’s significance to Black and American history with the coveted sneaker.

On the surface I get this seems in poor taste, but remember this is now the location of the National Civil Rights Museum. If they tell the story from THAT angle, it could land more softly. https://t.co/sX3R2ZxFTW — Kari (@SneakerPhetish) January 13, 2026

During its original operations, the motel served Black Americans during the time of segregation, hosting Dr. King as he conducted what would become his final speech. Since then, it has transformed into the National Civil Rights Museum to honor Dr. King’s legacy, further highlighted through this shoe.

However, the shoe has another personal note from James, also nodding to his acclaimed 51-point game against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2008. As part of the Nike LeBron 23 collection, which recognizes James’ 23 seasons in the NBA, each design will mark a storied part of James’ monumental career in professional basketball and beyond.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, fans of James and sneakerheads will have to wait a little bit longer to cop the historic shoe. The outlet stated that the “Honor The King” sneaker will come at the end of Black History Month, with an expected date of Feb. 24.

