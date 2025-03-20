Events by Jameelah Mullen A Moment Of Silence For A King, Dr. Martin Luther King That Is A celebration fit for a King







The National Civil Rights Museum at The Lorraine Motel will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s annual event, Remembering MLK: The Man, The Movement, The Moment, on April 4, the 57th anniversary of his death.

This year’s theme is “How Long, Not Long,” inspired by the civil rights leader’s 1965 speech on voting rights.

“We’re emphasizing the relevance of Dr. King’s “How Long, Not Long” speech ” to today’s prevailing struggle,” Dr. Russ Wigginton, museum president, said in a press release.

“We reaffirm our commitment to continuing the work that Dr. King and his allies fought for when he powerfully declared that ‘the arc of the moral universe bends toward justice,’” Wigginton said.

Each year, the Museum honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory by commemorating the tragedy on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in 1968, marking the end of his life.

This year’s event will feature performances by the Hattilloo Theatre, the Tennesee Mass Choir, and others. The Museum’s Keeper of the Dream Award winners will also present the meaning of King’s legacy for today’s generation. There will also be a fraternal tribute by members of King’s fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. There will be a moment of silence at 6:01 p.m. when Dr. King was slain.

The event will occur in the Museum’s courtyard at 5:00 p.m. CT. Participants can also join the live stream or visit the Museum’s website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page. The annual commemoration is free and open to the public.

The Museum encourages people to register for the event on its website in advance, either in person or virtually.

The National Civil Rights Museum is housed in the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated. It opened in 1991 and gives visitors an outline of the civil rights movement from slavery to today.

