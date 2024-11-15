LeBron James Admits He’s ‘Not Going To Play That Much Longer’ In NBA

LeBron James has the stat line of someone who still has many years left in the tank. In his 22nd season, he even has his son as a teammate. The talented baller has hinted that he is nearing the end of his storied career when he admitted to reporters that he’s “not going to play that much longer.”

After another great game on Nov. 13, the future NBA Hall of Famer didn’t exactly give a timeline but did intimate that it may be another year or two before he leaves the hardwood.

According to Sports Illustrated, after 11 games and with the team’s record of 7-4, the almost 40-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.1 rebounds while hitting 52% of his shots from the floor.

As he sat at his locker after the recent victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he scored another triple-double with 35 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds, he was asked how much longer he could continue playing.

He responded, “It’s not me, obviously; it’s the mind. Wherever my mind is is how the rest of my body’s gonna go or whatever the case may be. I don’t know, I don’t know. I’m not gonna play that much longer to be completely honest. I don’t know how many years that is, if it’s one or two years, whatever the case. The other night, I said I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not gonna be that guy. I’m not gonna be the guy that’s disrespecting the game because I just want to be out there on the floor. That won’t be me.”

“I’m not gonna play that much longer, to be completely honest … I’m not playing til’ the wheels fall off.” Bron says he only has maybe 1-2 years left 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z2gbimHnB6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2024

The next game on the Lakers schedule is Nov. 15 against the San Antonio Spurs. Regardless of how many years James has left to play, with his already record-setting highlights throughout the seasons, he only adds to the legendary career when he steps on the floor and gives the game his all.