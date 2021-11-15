Lecrae Teaches Fans How To 'Protect The Bag' With Experian

Multiplatinum recording artist Lecrae has partnered with financial education company Experian for a new six-part YouTube series, Protect The Bag, teaching fans how to establish a financial legacy.

The new series debuted Nov. 9 and will premiere new episodes each Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST through Dec. 14. The show, produced by Lecrae’s 3 Strand Films, finds him presenting financial concepts like the “50-30-20 Rule,” then introducing scripted skits and interviewing guests.

“The Protect The Bag web series allows me to walk in multiple spaces simultaneously,” Lecrae said in a statement.

“I get to continue the work of Restoration by educating people about financial literacy, but there is also an element of creativity and entertainment that pulls out the best in me. People need financial literacy broken down in ways they can understand and I’m excited to partner with Experian to present this content.”

The series is the latest initiative in Experian’s global funding program, United for Financial Health, launched last December. Since its inception, the program has partnered with nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and the U.K. to empower minorities and people in underserved communities to “improve their financial health through education and action.

Each of the partnerships announced through United For Financial Health has seen Experian target a specific group of people, working with Black Girl Ventures to advocate for Black and Brown women entrepreneurs, for example. The audience for this latest collaboration is squarely Gen Z, which, as Lecrae notes in the first episode, is significantly less financially literate than previous generations.

“We are excited to partner with Lecrae on this innovative way to educate young adults on the importance of starting their financial health journey early,” said Experian’s senior vice president of corporate social responsibility, Abigail Lovell.

This is Lecrae’s second foray with Experian in supporting financial health in the urban community. He previously served as a spokesperson for the Home Preservation Grant, created in partnership with the NAACP Empowerment program to assist 21 Atlanta-area families at risk of losing their homes due to COVID-19.