Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique Celebrate Wrapping Their New Film After Ending Decade-Old Feud

Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique’s “journey continues” amid wrapping their new Netflix film that’s a result of their repaired friendship.

Daniels shared a photo on Instagram over the Labor Day weekend to celebrate wrapping his star-studded Netflix film The Deliverance.

“It’s a wrap for @therealmoworldwide for #TheDeliverance. Our journey continues…” Daniels captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Daniels (@leedaniels)

Mo’Nique returned the love and confirmed that she and Daniels are “BACK” like they never left.

“WE BACK!!!! I LOVE US 4REAL. IT’S A WRAP FOR ME ON THE DELIVERANCE,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo’nique (@therealmoworldwide)

Many applauded Mo’Nique and Daniels for putting their differences aside and coming together to create something new for the culture.

“I love this. Talk about disagreement, communication, and forgiveness. The cycle. LOVE,” one fan said.

“Healing!!!!” added someone else.

Another user noted how much of a “good look” this moment is for both Daniels and Mo’Nique.

The new film is the first time Mo’Nique and Daniels have worked on a film together since 2009’s Academy Award-winning Precious. Mo’Nique had a nasty fallout with Daniels and Oprah Winfrey after making the film and accused the Hollywood hunchos, along with Tyler Perry, of seemingly working together to blacklist her career.

In the last year. Mo’Nique has mended fences with Daniels and joined the cast of his Netflix thriller The Deliverance. The star-studded film follows a family who reaches their breaking point while dealing with a demonic spirit.

Joining Mo’Nique on the cast are Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, Anthony B. Jenkins, Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, and Tasha Smith.

In April, Daniels issued a public apology to Mo’Nique to end their 13-year feud, NBC News reports.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels said in a video posted on Twitter.

“She was my best friend,” he continued, addressing the crowd. “My best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just … that was God working through both of us. And we gonna f—ing do it again. I love you. I love you. I love you.”

“I love you,” Mo’Nique responded.