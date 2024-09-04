by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Class Has Begun On The ‘Legal Life’ of Issa Rae At Georgia State Law School Rae will pay a special visit to the class in November.







Class is in session for law students with a knack for Issa Rae. Georgia State College of Law will begin a new course on the “Legal Life” of the actress and entrepreneur.

The class will dissect the legal aspects of Rae’s expansive career, including her Hoorae media company and Viarae prosecco brand. Moreover, students began class on Aug. 21 with a special visit from Rae’s mother and brother. The first day started with a conversation about her career beginnings, such as her YouTube web series, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.”

The class will be conducted by Mo Ivory, who deemed the “Insecure” actress an “inspiring figure to study.”

“Issa Rae has long been at the top of my list of inspiring figures to study, so to bring her remarkable career into the classroom is a thrilling opportunity for both my students and me. We’ll explore her journey from YouTube to the big screen, delving into her on-camera achievements and the business and legal intricacies that fuel her success as a writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and more,” said Ivory, who also serves as director of the Center for Entertainment, Sports, and Intellectual Property.

Ivory launched the entertainment law course in 2019 to study the legal ramifications of public figures’ careers. In the past, the “Legal Life” students have studied Ludacris, Kandi Burruss, and Steve Harvey. Now, Ivory and a select group of students will break down how the Emmy winner legally rose to her success.

She added, “Thanks to the support of her team, we’ll also have the unique chance to analyze [Rae’s] real-world agreements and discuss how her approach to deals is shaping today’s entertainment landscape. We’re incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity.”

Rae is seemingly proud to be this semester’s subject matter. The 39-year-old will join the Georgia State class in November to discuss her career and business portfolio.

