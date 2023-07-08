Legendary Rapper Gives Birth To Baby Boy True Legend

49-year-old rapper Da Brat is over the moon following the birth of her son, True Legend Harris-Dupart as she told People magazine a few days after giving birth: “I can’t believe he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He’s perfect in every way, this journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.” Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart welcomed a baby boy on July 6, 2023. In an interview with People, the star revealed she was a little scared in the beginning, but her wife was able to coax her into carrying the child. Jesseca says part of what made her want Da Brat to carry the child was seeing how nurturing her wife is “We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning… but I felt like she (Da Brat) should have the experience, she is so nurturing.” The two currently star in a reality series on WeTV, Brat Loves Judy and prior to this pregnancy, the two had suffered a miscarriage.

The couple used In Vitro Fertilization to conceive the baby, taking an egg from Jesseca Harris-Dupart and sperm from an anonymous donor. In March, the couple did a gender reveal for the baby where it was revealed that the child was a boy. Recently the pair shared photos of a Minion-themed baby shower, calling the baby their little minion to various social media platforms. Before this success, Da Brat had to have a surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to the surgery to transfer Jesseca’s fertilized egg into her body. According to the University of Michigan, fibroids often affect Black women at much higher rates and with more severity than they affect white women. The exact reasons for these disparities remain unclear. Black women usually have to get invasive procedures for benign diseases, such as Da Brat’s surgery, something that researcher Erica Marsh says is concerning. “Our research suggests that many women are likely undiagnosed. Fibroids are a prevalent condition that cause significant distress, and those who live with it often feel isolated, alone and in pain. It’s not acceptable for women to suffer and not know their options. We need to improve uterine fibroid awareness and education among all populations.”

Da Brat came out as a lesbian in 2020, the rapper has continually expressed that she has found nothing but love and acceptance since and credits her wife as a major inspiration. “When I came out I was like ‘Damn, if I knew it was going to be this nice and loving I’d have probably come out a long time ago!’ Most importantly, [I came out] because of her inspiring me, and wanting to scream it from the mountaintops that I found somebody that I am totally in love with and I don’t want to hide it anymore.”