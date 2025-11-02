Politics by Kandiss Edwards Legislation For Florida Museum Of Black History Moves Forward The museum task force recommended St. Johns County as the museum's location.







A Florida state senator filed legislation Oct. 30 to move forward with the construction of the long-planned Florida Museum of Black History in St. Johns County.

This is the first step forward in what would be the state’s first Black history museum. Senator Tom Leek, a Republican whose district covers St. Johns County filed Senate Bill 308 for the 2026 legislative session. The measure outlines the formation of a board of directors. The board would collaborate with a foundation that oversees planning, construction and operation of the museum on a site. The proposed site is the Florida Memorial University near St. Augustine.

The bill comes as St. Johns County has already secured a $1 million state appropriation toward the project. The funding will help launch design and construction phases. Commissioners said the allocation will enable initial site preparation and infrastructure planning.

The museum task force, established under Chapter 2023-72 of Florida law, recommended St. Johns County in June 2024 as the preferred location, citing the historic significance of nearby Fort Mose—the nation’s first legally sanctioned free Black settlement—and a cluster of African-American heritage sites.

Under the proposed governance framework, the board of directors would include state-appointed officials and community stakeholders and is required to form by July 31, 2026, with the foundation accountable for raising private donations and managing day-to-day operations.

Leek said in a press release that the museum will fill a vital cultural gap.

“I firmly believe that we cannot tell the history of Florida without also telling the history of Black Floridians, which is why I am proud to file Senate Bill 308 in support of Florida’s Museum of Black History,” Leek said. “The museum will be built on the former site of Florida Memorial University, which has historical significance here in St. Johns County, and I look forward to working with our community and our state in furtherance of this significant designation.”

West Augustine Historical Community Development Corp. founder Greg White called the move “a powerful reminder that Black history is American history.”

If enacted, the legislation would position the proposed museum as a destination for cultural education, heritage tourism, and community engagement.

