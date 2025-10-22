News by Kandiss Edwards Florida Sheriff Defends Posting A 9-Year-Old’s Mugshot, Media Piggybacks Releasing The Child’s Name Media out The Daily Mail chose to included the child's name and image in its coverage.







A Florida sheriff’s office is under intense public scrutiny after posting the unblurred mugshot and name of a 9-year-old boy who was arrested at a school.

The boy was arrested on Oct. 10 for allegedly bringing a pocketknife to Middleton-Burney Elementary School in Crescent City, Florida, and threatening classmates, the district attorney’s office said. The image and name were shared publicly by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page. The post quickly went viral and drew nearly 50,000 comments, many condemning the move.

In a statement to Newsweek, the sheriff’s office said it follows state law — specifically Florida Statute 985.04 — that allows juvenile arrest records in felony cases to be made public.

“Under state statutes the name of a juvenile and publication of a photo is allowed if the crime is such that an adult would be charged with a felony. The sheriff’s office reserves the right to release this information when there is a threat to students and schools, as parents and the public have a right to know.”

While posting the photo is in line with the law, many contend that the action is harmful to young children.

Families of minors whose images have been posted may request the removal of their child’s mug shot under Florida law. Authorities have ten days to remove posted images upon receipt of a written request.

The arrest and posting were picked up by multiple news outlets, including The Daily Mail. The outlet chose not only to include an image of the minor, but it also includes his name. Unfortunately, for the child, the outlet is within its rights to do so, according to AP journalistic guidance.

Criminal defense attorney Shannon Schott spoke with 10 Tampa Bay about discernment in the cases of minors.

“Just because we can post pictures of minors does not mean we should,” Schott said.

However, as minor-offenders are usually eligible for expungement of criminal records, the lingering digital footprint of a mugshot can impact a child’s future. It is important to note the child has not formally been convicted of any of the charges.

