Le’Host Partners with Walmart to Launch First Franchise Model in Vegas

It’s a beautiful thing to spring into something new, and when it comes to having the right partnership, it’s even better. Henry and Haith Johnson, owners of Le’Host Hair & Wigs, have done just that. Over a year ago, they pitched their products to Walmart and are now featured in over 300 stores in 25 states.

This year the couple’s relationship with the world’s largest retailer came full bloom when they hosted their beloved business as a full-fledge franchise inside Walmart Supercenters. The launching location in Las Vegas is set to open May 1. An official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow.

“We know that we are making history in the beauty industries by collaborating with Walmart to service more customers and meeting the beauty needs.” –Haith johnson

The Johnsons took a quantum leap last month when they packed up everything they owned and moved from Detroit to Vegas. The Johnsons owned and operated the storefront Le’Host Hair and Wigs in Ferndale, Michigan, in the suburbs of Detroit, for 15 years. They have been in business together for over 25 years.

Le’Host is known for servicing women who wear luxury wigs as well as those who wear natural and protective styles. Le’Host specializes in working with cancer patients affected by hair loss and those who suffer with alopecia by creating custom wigs.

The results have been truly transformational from the inside out.

“Le’Host will always be a relevant company because we are the touchable brand that educates on how to use our hair care products that bring real solutions to real women. With new stores, we can introduce all of Le’Host merchandise in our catalog as well as develop new hair care products for Walmart and Le’Host customers,” says Haith.

Haith and Henry will serve in two distinctive but complimentary roles. Haith has been a licensed cosmetologist for over 30 years, and thoroughly understands the beauty needs of women. She will be very hands-on when it comes to overseeing and making sure customers get the absolute best service at affordable prices. In addition, Haith will meet other entrepreneurs interested in becoming franchisees, owning and operating their very own Le’Host inside of Walmarts in their states.

“As COO, I will oversee the business operations, ensuring it runs efficiently and effectively with intent to scale by opening more stores and collaborating with franchisees, as well as overseeing the running of the day-to-day operations to ensure profitability and expansion,” says Henry.

The Johnsons are faith-filled visionaries and attribute glory to God in their endeavors and for the massive doors that have opened on their behalf

“When you know who you are and your purpose, despite all the challenges, barriers, and difficulties you may have to go through to see the vision that God is giving you come to pass. It takes 100% dedication, resilience, determination, and faith,” says Henry.

Las Vegas is the first of many franchise locations to come. Next year, in 2023, they anticipate opening another location in Texas as well as introducing new products to the market.

According to Haith, “as Black small business owners, there are no words to express how blessed and excited we are in this moment. Never give up, never quit despite all your difficulties. As an entrepreneur, know that dreams do come true!”