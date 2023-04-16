Leonard Jones Joins Blaylock Van, Wall Street’s Oldest Continually Operating Black-Owned Firm, as Executive Director of Municipal Banking, Public Finance

Industry veteran Leonard Jones has been named Executive Director of Municipal Banking and Head of Public Finance for Blaylock Van, LLC, the nation’s longest-continuously operating Black-owned investment firm. In this role, he will lead the firm’s banking team and solutions for local and municipal government organizations with a focus on financial and risk management.

Most recently, Jones was Managing Director of Moody’s Investors Service, where he managed the company’s public finance local government ratings group. Prior to that, he served as Partner and Head of Investment Banking for Rice Financial Products and Vice President of Morgan Stanley and Company in New York as well as Chief Consultant for the Zambia Privatization Agency in Zambia, among other notable industry leadership positions.

“Lenny’s extensive leadership and strategic expertise will be a tremendous benefit to our clients and our team, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Blaylock Van,” said Blaylock Van CEO and President Eric Standifer. “He is a visionary across municipal finance and investment banking as well as marketing and talent development, which will support the continued growth and innovation of our municipal banking and public finance enterprise.”

Jones received his MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business and his bachelor’s degree in economics from Dartmouth College. He also serves as Board Treasurer for the New York Urban League.

Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the State of New York, the State of Wisconsin, the City of New York, and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Blaylock Van is 81 percent Black-owned. Blaylock Van serves corporations, municipalities, investment managers, and pension funds with a diverse employee base committed to work beyond financial services.

About Blaylock Van, LLC

Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is the oldest and continuously operating Black-owned banking firm in the United States, providing personalized services for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds, and family offices. The firm’s headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and Oakland, Calif. For more information, please visit https://brv-llc.com/

This news first appeared on blackprwire.com.