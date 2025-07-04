Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn LeSean McCoy Returns Home To Unveil $16.7M Affordable Housing Project NFL champion LeSean McCoy is the owner of a $16.7 million affordable housing community in his hometown of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.







The former Philadelphia Eagles running back led the June 24 ribbon-cutting ceremony for JMB Gardens, a new affordable housing community in uptown Harrisburg, Penn Live reported. Once empty lots are now home to real families in a bold effort to expand affordable housing across Pennsylvania.

Named in honor of LeSean McCoy’s late grandparents, James and Maryann Branch, JMB Gardens is a fully affordable housing community featuring 41 modern townhomes across four buildings. The development offers a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, including six ADA-accessible homes and one designed for residents with hearing or vision impairments.

At its heart is a community center located at North Sixth and Emerald Streets, serving as a vibrant hub that reflects the development’s people-first approach. McCoy expressed pride in owning the new development, calling it a reflection of his commitment to the community that raised him and a celebration of his family’s legacy.

He also credited the support of state and local leaders who helped bring the project to life.

“I do these things to bring everybody closer,” McCoy said. “People can’t see the things that I’ve seen and do the things I’ve done, but you can still impact the community.”

Senator Patty Kim, who first met McCoy a decade ago during a holiday turkey drive for Harrisburg families, praised the former NFL star for his unwavering love and commitment to the community.

“He’s giving out the same joy and getting back to his community,” Kim said. “And we are so grateful for you and for being a hometown hero.”

Governor Josh Shapiro highlighted the critical need for safe, affordable housing in Pennsylvania, where many homes date back to before 1970. He stressed that tackling the state’s housing crisis calls for strong partnerships between government, private developers, and community leaders, pointing to the Commonwealth’s $1.3 million investment in JMB Gardens as a key example.

“So we need to vote to build more affordable housing. And we need to be able to target investments in our aging housing stock to allow people here to stay in their homes,” he said.

McCoy spent the bulk of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2015. He played four seasons in Buffalo, then wrapped up his career with one-year stints on the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with each team in 2019 and 2020.

Since retiring, McCoy has transitioned into sports media, co-hosting FS1’s The Facility alongside Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, and James Jones.

