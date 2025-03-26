News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Ex-NFL Player Leshon Eugene Johnson Arrested For Alleged Dog Fighting Ring If Johnson is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty on each count of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine







A former NFL player has been arrested and charged with violating the dog fighting prohibitions of the federal Animal Welfare Act.

The Department of Justice announced that Oklahoma resident Leshon Eugene Johnson was charged with possessing 190 pit bull-type dogs as federal authorities stated that this may be the largest amount of dogs taken from someone accused in a federal dog-fighting case. The animals were seized from Johnson in October 2024.

“Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a written statement.

“The Department of Justice will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will remain committed to protecting innocent animals from those who would do them harm.”

Johnson, who currently resides in Broken Arrow, appeared in court last week as he was charged with possessing the dogs for use in an animal fighting venture and for selling, transporting, and delivering a dog for use in an animal fighting venture.

Court papers revealed that Johnson ran an operation called “Mal Kant Kennels” in Broken Arrow and Haskell, Oklahoma. This was not his first time being arrested for running such an operation. In 2004, he ran “Krazyside Kennels” and pled guilty to state animal fighting charges after being busted.

Johnson allegedly picked “champion” and “grand champion” fighting dogs (meaning dogs that have won three or five fights) to produce offspring to create dogs with the traits of the winning canines so they can be used in the dog fights. He is also accused of marketing and selling stud rights and the offspring of winning fighting dogs. He is also suspected of trafficking dogs to other parts of the country for the purpose of dog fighting while profiting from the alleged crimes.

If Johnson is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty on each count of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to 2 News Oklahoma, Johnson played in the NFL as a running back and kick returner for six seasons. In the 1994 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected him in the third round. He also played with the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants.

