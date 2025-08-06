Former NFL Player, LeShon Johnson, Convicted Of Dog-Fighting Charges

A former NFL player, LeShon Johnson, has been found guilty by a jury on dogfighting charges in Oklahoma.

According to the Department of Justice, the former running back was convicted on six felony counts of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act’s prohibitions against possessing, selling, transporting, and delivering animals to be used in fighting ventures. The government arrested the 54-year-old Johnson in October after federal agents seized 190 pit-bull-type dogs in what they described as a major dogfighting kennel in Oklahoma. A date has not been scheduled for his sentencing yet.

Johnson is facing a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.

“This criminal profited off of the misery of innocent animals, and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a written statement. “This case underscores the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting animals from abuse — 190 dogs are now safe thanks to outstanding collaborative work by our attorneys and law enforcement components.”

In March, an indictment was unsealed about Johnson’s operation of “Mal Kant Kennels.” He was accused of breeding and trafficking “champion” and “grand champion” dogs and their offspring for fighting. The 190 dogs that were taken from his property made it the largest number ever seized from one person in a federal dogfighting case.

Johnson had a prior state conviction for dog fighting in 2004.

“The FBI will not stand for those who perpetuate the despicable crime of dogfighting,” said Director Kash Patel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). “Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, those who continue to engage in organized animal fighting and cruelty will face justice.”

The United States Marshals Service cares for dogs that are seized in dogfighting cases through its asset forfeiture program.

Johnson played in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, and the New York Giants in the 1990s.

RELATED CONTENT: Son Of U.S. Soldier Left Without Citizenship, Deported To Jamaica