July 18, 2025
Nicki Minaj Calls On FBI After Alleged Threat From TDE Affiliate Amid SZA Feud
Nicki Minaj wrote on the platform, "@MackWop did you just threaten to harm me? @FBI I want this man investigated right away."
Platinum-selling rapper Nicki Minaj has turned to both the FBI and Florida lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna after alleging that a member of Top Dawg Entertainment’s (TDE) circle named MackWop threatened her amid an increasingly heated social media feud with SZA on July 17.
The conflict began when TDE affiliate MackWop responded to the escalating online exchange between Minaj and R&B singer SZA by making what Minaj perceived as a veiled threat.
During a livestream, MackWop said, “Nicki, relax. Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did.” The comment appeared to reference the recent lyrical and legal standoff between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Minaj’s longtime collaborator.
Minaj, 42, took the remark seriously and flagged it to federal authorities. “Is this a threat? @FBI,” she wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
In another post, she doubled down: “@MackWop did you just threaten to harm me? @FBI want this man investigated right away. He has ties to other ppl who’ve been a part of very shady business & is now threatening harm as well as admitting to a crime about someone else. Which boy was put in a blender?”
The Grammy-nominated rapper also contacted Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, characterizing MackWop as a “thug” and claiming he “publicly threatened” her.
Luna replied on the platform: “Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately. Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon.”
Minaj later lashed out again at MackWop online, accusing him of hiding behind law enforcement.
The broader feud traces back to Minaj accusing SZA’s manager and TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson of “bullying” her.
SZA, 35, appeared to indirectly respond, posting: “don’t take the bait lol silly goose.”
Minaj snapped back with a flurry of insults: “Go draw your freckles back on bookie,” and later mocked the singer’s appearance by saying she was “looking & sounding like she got stung” by a bee.
SZA pushed back, saying, “I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone,” as the conflict spilled over to involve Minaj’s devoted fan base, the “Barbz,” known for their fierce online loyalty.
More recently, Minaj has continued to drop tweets about SZA, now claiming that Drake originally wanted her and Sexxy Red on “Rich Baby Daddy” instead of SZA.
