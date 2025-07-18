Entertainment by Mary Spiller Nicki Minaj Calls On FBI After Alleged Threat From TDE Affiliate Amid SZA Feud Nicki Minaj wrote on the platform, "@MackWop did you just threaten to harm me? @FBI I want this man investigated right away."







Platinum-selling rapper Nicki Minaj has turned to both the FBI and Florida lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna after alleging that a member of Top Dawg Entertainment’s (TDE) circle named MackWop threatened her amid an increasingly heated social media feud with SZA on July 17.

The conflict began when TDE affiliate MackWop responded to the escalating online exchange between Minaj and R&B singer SZA by making what Minaj perceived as a veiled threat.

During a livestream, MackWop said, “Nicki, relax. Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did.” The comment appeared to reference the recent lyrical and legal standoff between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Minaj’s longtime collaborator.

MackWop of TDE reacts to the recent online clash between Nicki Minaj & SZA 👀



"Nicki, relax… Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did." pic.twitter.com/1k3QdkEnX5 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 16, 2025



Minaj, 42, took the remark seriously and flagged it to federal authorities. “Is this a threat? @FBI,” she wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In another post, she doubled down: “@MackWop did you just threaten to harm me? @FBI want this man investigated right away. He has ties to other ppl who’ve been a part of very shady business & is now threatening harm as well as admitting to a crime about someone else. Which boy was put in a blender?”

♟️ @MackWop did you just threaten to harm me? @FBI I want this man investigated right away. He has ties to other ppl who’ve been a part of very shady business & is now threatening harm as well as admitting to a crime about someone else. Which boy was put in a blender? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 17, 2025

The Grammy-nominated rapper also contacted Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, characterizing MackWop as a “thug” and claiming he “publicly threatened” her.

It seems to me that he’s talking about Tory recently being stabbed up in what many believe to be a set up. @fbi I’m ready to talk about everything I know. @CIADirector these thugs have gone way too far. They have now began PUBLIC THREATS due to their leaders feeling above the law — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 17, 2025

♟️ @RepLuna this man just publicly threatened me. I’ve notified the FBI & CIA. I want this thug locked up & I’m ready to talk about everything these ppl have done to me. https://t.co/jit6lfCqCx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 17, 2025

Luna replied on the platform: “Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately. Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon.”

Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately. Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/uFGDK0tWOH — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 17, 2025

Minaj later lashed out again at MackWop online, accusing him of hiding behind law enforcement.

Yo @MackWop you could’ve easily arranged to shoot the fade with a man. Or whatever else you do. YOU BITCH MADE NIGGA. TALK SHIT THEN HIDE BEHIND POLICE ASS NIGGA. why you ain’t privately drop your lo? Bitch. I want this man locked up b4 I feel safe to leave my home to WORK. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 17, 2025

The broader feud traces back to Minaj accusing SZA’s manager and TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson of “bullying” her.

SZA, 35, appeared to indirectly respond, posting: “don’t take the bait lol silly goose.”

Minaj snapped back with a flurry of insults: “Go draw your freckles back on bookie,” and later mocked the singer’s appearance by saying she was “looking & sounding like she got stung” by a bee.

SZA pushed back, saying, “I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone,” as the conflict spilled over to involve Minaj’s devoted fan base, the “Barbz,” known for their fierce online loyalty.

More recently, Minaj has continued to drop tweets about SZA, now claiming that Drake originally wanted her and Sexxy Red on “Rich Baby Daddy” instead of SZA.

I wonder if she know I turned down being on the “shake dat ass for drake” song.

He wanted me & sexy on it. I still have the version of just drake & sexy. I said I want to wait for pf2 for me & him to do a dricki song so it felt more special.



And now that silly goose still out… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 17, 2025

