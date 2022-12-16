Let Spaces Declutter Your Mac Computer

Apple’s macOS is one of the most popular in the technology space for good reason. Apple’s found the optimal way to integrate software and hardware through macOS, multitasking through macOS is virtually unrivaled against the competition, and Apple has one of the best-operating systems when it comes to warding off malware and viruses.

Despite the many things macOS does well, it isn’t exactly perfect. For example, clutter is one of macOS’s most commonly experienced issues. Clutter cuts down production, which can hinder users’ experiences.

Thankfully, Spaces Pro for Mac can clean up your desktop or laptop. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime license to the software for $9. That’s a savings of 52% from the original MSRP ($19).

Spaces cleans up your computer and organizes your workplace quickly and with minimal effort. It offers new workspaces that can be used at any time and a to-do list of sites you wish to check out while working.

This version of Spaces comes with more than 16 new custom layouts. In addition, you can automate spaces from other apps using deeplinks. In addition, there’s the ability to create unlimited spaces of “launcher” types. It accounts for Raycast integration, comes with Siri shortcuts and has support for manual controls, among other features.

Spaces is compatible with Apple computers that run macOS Monterey or later. Updates to the software are included to ensure your experience is up to date. This offer, however, is only available to new users.

“It’s a decent app with window features. So far been using it with no issues. Minor stuff here and there, but a decent one,” writes verified buyer Goutham R.

Spaces takes care of the decluttering by taking matters into its own hands and organizing, so you don’t have to. Purchase it today to get a better handle on your computer.

Prices subject to change.