Letitia James Asks FBI, Federal Prosecutors To Look Into Trump Crimes

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference Wednesday that her office believes it has uncovered federal crimes committed by former President Donald Trump.

CNBC reports James’ office has sent a criminal referral to federal prosecutors and the IRS. Additionally, James announced a civil lawsuit against Trump, three of his children, and several of his business partners accusing them of submitting fraudulent financial statements for years to receive financial benefits.

The lawsuit adds yet another hurdle for the former president who is facing numerous investigations including Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg‘s criminal investigation, Fulton County District Attorney General Fani Willis‘ investigation into Trump committing election fraud, and the Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation into the Capitol Riot and the part he played.

“We believe the conduct alleged in this action also violates federal criminal law,” James said during the presser. “Including issuing false statements to financial institutions and bank fraud.”

According to James, Trump, his family and his business associates “repeatedly and persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms,” than what they would have received in order “to pay lower taxes,” satisfy loan agreements and entice insurance companies to give more beneficial terms.

The attorney general added Trump and his associates persistently and repeatedly committed fraud, falsified business records, and issued false financial statements and insurance fraud, among other charges.

The 220-page civil lawsuit seeks $250 million in damages and to bar the former president and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump from serving as an officer of a New York-based company and permanently bar the former president’s companies named in the suit from operating in the state.

Trump attorney Alina Habba accused James of advancing her political agenda in a statement to CNBC.

“It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place,” Habba said.

The former SharkTank and Apprentice host has not said whether he will run for president again, but he’s still holding rallies and soliciting donations