Lewis Hamilton Becomes Driving Force In Spirits Industry With First-Ever Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Drink

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has debuted Almave, the world’s first-ever non-alcoholic blue agave spirit, alongside his business partner, Casa Lumbre Co-Founder Iván Saldaña, and looks poised to lap industry competitors.

Almave launched on Oct. 26 and is available for purchase on the company’s website, Yahoo Finance reported.

“It’s finally here. Welcome to @Almave, the world’s first and only non-alcoholic spirit created from real blue agave. Almave is for people like myself, who are always pushing the limits of whats possible, who enjoy the taste of tequila but are focused on balance, longevity, and living fully,” Hamilton said via a post on Instagram.

“When I first met @agabiotico [Saldaña], two things became clear: we both like tequila and something was missing from the market. Almave adapts time-honoured tequila-making practices to create a non alc spirit that doesn’t compromise on taste or quality. So proud to be a founder. I hope you approach it with an open mind, try it, and love it as much as I do. Let’s go beyond proof #Almave #BeyondProof,” Hamilton continued.

Along with the flagship product, Almave Ámbar Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit, customers can also enjoy the brand’s Almave Blanco Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit for making mixed cocktails.

“While Almave Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit is not a tequila, we are immensely proud of how we are leading the non-alcoholic category in staying true to the production and craft of making tequila, specifically the use of real agave and distillation,” Saldaña said per Yahoo Finance. “While there are faster ways, we could not imagine a worthwhile non-alcoholic spirit without it. So, using our deep knowledge and spirit of discovery, we created Almave Blue Agave Spirit.”

Though Almave is classified as non-alcoholic, Hamilton believes that the classic taste of tequila is infused into the brand’s offerings. “There’s a huge appetite for quality alternatives for those times when people don’t want to drink alcohol but also don’t want to compromise on flavour, which is why it was important that our product includes agave to reflect the taste of conventional tequila,” he said.

“I think it tastes amazing, and what we have created is unlike anything else on the market, so I can’t wait to see what you all think.”

