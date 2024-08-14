News by Daniel Johnson Liberia’s President To Speak At 125th National Alliance For Black Business Conference President Boakai’s address is expected to discuss the benefits of private sector investment between Black American businesses and the Liberian economy.







In a press release, the National Alliance for Black Business (NABB) announced that Liberia’s President Joseph Nyumah Boakai will deliver the keynote address at the 124th National Black Business Conference (NBBC) on August 23, 2024.

According to The National Business League, President Boakai’s address is expected to discuss the benefits of private sector investment between Black American businesses and the Liberian economy. The NBBC is hosted by the cofounders of the NABB, The National Business League, The National Black Chamber of Commerce, and the World Conference of Mayors.

Dr. Ken Harris, the president and CEO of The National Business League, said in a statement that the group is honored to welcome President Boakai. “We are honored to welcome President Boakai as our keynote speaker,” Harris said.

“His insights and leadership will significantly contribute to the success of our summit, fostering deeper connections and economic opportunities between Black American businesses and Liberia.”

According to the press release, the gathering hopes to continue the work that Booker T. Washington began when he founded The National Business League in 1900. Washington was a proponent of supporting Liberian sovereignty and trade by promoting trade, investment, and entrepreneurial development. In keeping with Washington’s spirit, the conference wants to modernize and strengthen the bonds between the Black American and Liberian African communities.

In addition to President Boakai’s address, the World Conference of Mayors has issued a call for all United States presidential candidates to join them at the conference, with the caveat that they should provide policies that will be used to support Black businesses.

According to their release, “NABB earnestly invites all U.S. presidential candidates to join us at the 124th National Black Business Conference and share their economic platforms and agendas during dedicated sessions. We encourage candidates to address topics such as access to capital, government contracting opportunities, policies that promote equitable economic growth, and strategies to overcome systemic barriers affecting Black entrepreneurs. It is crucial to provide policies that will help BBEs build capacity, scope, and scale while expanding bi/tri-lateral trade among Black American BBEs throughout the Pan-African Diaspora, particularly in Africa and the Caribbean.”

According to Charles H. DeBow III, the president and CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce, “Highlighting and providing their economic platform and agenda to support Black-owned businesses over the next four years is crucial for each presidential candidate. This engagement can drive meaningful change and demonstrate their commitment to the economic empowerment of Black entrepreneurs.”

In the release, Johnny Ford, the founder and president of The World Conference of Mayors, described the invitation extended to the nation’s leaders to address Black business owners at the event as a call to action for those leaders to meaningfully engage with Black businesses.

“This conference is not just an event; it is a call to action for the nation’s leaders to engage with the Black business community in a meaningful way. The policies and agendas presented here will shape the future of Black entrepreneurship and economic development across the United States and beyond.”

