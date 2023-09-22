Here’s Your Chance To Get $2,500 To Binge-Watch Popular Netflix Shows

Onlinecasinos.com is looking for a brave soul to settle the debate of which series on Netflix is the best. When selected for the job, the requirement is to watch three of Netflix’s most talked-about series. Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday.

The website will cover the cost of your Netflix subscription for a year, and pay you $2,000, which is honestly more than a lot of pop culture critics get paid. It is throwing in another $500 to take care of whatever snacks you deem essential to finish the daunting task of keeping your eyes on a screen for hours on end.

The person selected must give each series a rating from 0 to 10 based on five crucial criteria:

Bingeability rating. The likelihood of you watching more than a single episode in each sitting. Distractibility rating. How often did you find yourself distracted during the viewing? (e.g., checking work emails, cooking, texting your pals). Snoozability rating. The likeliness to send you to sleep. “Take two” rating. Likeliness you would watch the series again after viewing it? The grand finale rating. Just how impressed you were with the last episode of the season.

If you are truly interested in being selected as that person to determine what Netflix show is best, you’d better hurry. The deadline to submit your application is National Binge Day, Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. (EDT). You can go here to submit your entry. Good luck!

