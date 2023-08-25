Forget Netflix N’ Chill, See A $4 Movie On National Cinema Day

If you have no plans this weekend and want to see a movie, wait until Sunday.

According to The Associated Press, the second annual National Cinema Day will take place August 27. You can purchase a movie ticket for just $4 but you have to go to a participating theater. To get an idea of how much money you could save, In 2022, the New York Times reported that the average cost of a movie ticket was—gulp—$11.75.

More than 3,000 theaters are participating in this promotion by the non-profit organization, The Cinema Foundation, which is supported by major movie theater chains.

Variety reported that last year’s National Cinema Day took place Sept. 3, 2022. With ticket prices at $3, there were an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers who took advantage of the price point. That day turned out to be the highest-attended day of 2022, according to the National Association of Theater Owners.

Movie theaters continue to struggle economically post-COVID. According to Variety, box office is 16.6% ahead of 2022 but 5.4% below 2019, citing Comscore. (Variety also noted that all the extra moviegoers helps with concessions.)

“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes—moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation.

“We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone.”

If you haven’t seen the hit comedy Barbie or any other current movies like the biopic Oppenheimer, Blue Beetle or new releases like Gran Turismo, Golda, Bottoms, and Retribution, Sunday is the ideal time to see these movies.

