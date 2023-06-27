‘In The Black Network,’ A New Streaming Platform Is On The Horizon

In The Black Network is set to launch October 2, 2023, a platform catering to Black audiences.

According to Deadline, James DuBose, the former general manager at Fox Soul, will launch his own AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) platform. In The Black Network will focus on placing the spotlight on Black voices and original stories.

“I love everything about our culture: our faith, our resilience, our rhythm, our minds, our love. These pillars are the focus of our curated content which honors and elevates black culture and cultivates pride within our community,” said DuBose.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always aimed to uplift Black voices, so bringing this new network to fruition is extremely personal and important to me. We want viewers to feel connected to authentic stories that speak to our culture and gain a shared sense of self from enjoying our entertainingly inspiring content.”

From its inception, In The Black Network will use some of the content DuBose developed while he was at Fox Soul. Content on the network will be free and can be assessed on a dedicated app available on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube, and Samsung media players, with more partners scheduled to participate later.

Some of the programs will include notable personalities who were previously on Fox Soul, including the Jasmine Brand, rappers Maino and Jeezy, Malik Davis, former football player Ray Crockett, and Ro Parrish. (Deadline has a complete list of the programming slated to run.)

DuBose has also partnered with several content companies like pocket.watch, a digital-first kids and family studio; Black Waterhorse, a veteran distributor of Black indie films; and Maverick Entertainment. In The Black Network’s content will feature sports, music, scripted drama, talk shows, kids/family, and feature films.

