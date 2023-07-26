Dwayne Johnson Makes Massive Donation To The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund

According to Variety, Dwayne Johnson has made a massive donation to striking SAG-AFTRA members who may need financial assistance if the strike drags on and on.

In July 2023, the members of SAG-AFTRA went on strike for better wages and to fight against A.I., robbing them of making money through their intellectual properties. Once the strike was declared, many actors who are not making superstar money had to face the reality of not working—and losing money for the strike’s duration.

The nonprofit SAG-AFTRA Foundation was created to assist and provide financial relief to those who face a financial shortfall due to a lack of work. Members can access funds via the foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program. Johnson, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, donated an undisclosed amount, but it was a major boost to the emergency fund.

The president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, esteemed actor Courtney B. Vance, and executive director Cyd Wilson sent a letter to 2,700 of the union’s highest-earning actors stating the need for financial assistance for lesser-known actors who can’t afford to be out of work.

Johnson’s team immediately answered the call.

“It was a love fest. It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it,'” Vance told “The Rock” when they spoke about his donation. “This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here, and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.’ And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.”

Johnson’s donation was in the seven figures, enabling the foundation to aid more members. SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s grants give members up to $1,500, but in extreme conditions like health issues or other emergencies, a lifetime member can receive up to $6,000. Johnson’s contribution has the potential to help thousands of actors.