Wakanda Forever: EA Announces Black Panther Video Game Is In The Works

If you ever wanted to play a character in Marvel’s Black Panther, you will have your chance soon!

Electronic Arts, the makers of popular games like EA Sports FIFA, Battlefield, and Madden NFL and Marvel have announced that they are developing a Black Panther game along with Cliffhanger Games, a Seattle-based triple-A development studio.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich SuperHero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” said Kevin Stephens, vice president, studio GM of Cliffhanger Games, in a written statement.

The upcoming game will allow players to experience portraying the leader of the fabled land of Wakanda, the Black Panther.

The team behind the game will ensure that the details of Wakanda, including the technology and its heroes, have the authenticity of the original story we have all come to love. Aside from two extremely successful blockbuster movies, the Black Panther comic book is celebrating its 57th anniversary.

“It’s an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team around the values of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment,” said Stephens. “We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life.”

Although the total number of streams was not released, Disney recently announced that Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had become the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ globally. The number is based on how many hours were streamed in its first five days on the platform.