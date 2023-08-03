Mary J. Blige Adds Host To Her Resume With New Radio Show

Mary J. Blige does not seem to be stopping her hustle anytime soon. In a recent Instagram post, Funkmaster Flex revealed that the “Real Love” singer will have her own radio show on New York City’s WBLS radio station.

“ITS OFFICIAL! WE WELCOME @THEREALMARYJBLIGE TO THE WBLS AIR STAFF!

“MARY HAS A NEW SHOW COMING TO WBLS ON SATURDAYS! SHHHHHH!

MARY WE READY! POW! YES!

@cyn.smith_ approved!”

According to VIBE, Flex, the creative program director for WBLS, said on his show on July 20, 2023, that Blige’s program would have the singer engaging in conversation as she also curates a playlist of her favorite records for listeners. There has been no mention of the launch of the program.

After her recent appearance on WBLS, Blige performed as the headlining act in Napa, California, on July 28, 2023, at the Blue Note Jazz Festival. She headlined the three-day event, which also featured acts like Nas and Chance the Rapper.

There seem to be few openings on the schedule that Blige keeps. She is currently starring as one of the main characters on the 50 Cent-produced Starz drama Power Book: Ghost. She launched her own talk show in early 2023 on BET, “The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige.”

She also became an author in March 2023, releasing her first children’s book, Mary Can! and she had her second Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta. The multitalented superstar had two of her most memorable songs, “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman,” turned into a Lifetime movie that premiered in June 2023.

Blige continues her journey to help uplift and empower women with her art, business moves, and ability to engage those supporting her in her endeavors.

