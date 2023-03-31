‘The World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show,’ The Breakfast Club, Is Coming To BET and VH1

“The World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show” is taking over television.

The Hollywood Reporter announces the controversial morning show, The Breakfast Club, is coming to BET and VH1. In a new partnership with iHeartMedia, fans can see hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy in a one-hour edition of the show starting April 17.

The syndicated show will be BET’s first daytime show and the first daily program since 106 & Park ended in 2014. With Paramount Global exploring a sale of its majority stake, BET CEO and President Scott Mills said they are proud of the partnership. “We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners,” Mills said in a statement. “Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are longtime members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Breakfast Club home to BET.”

Revolt was the show’s former home, according to Vulture, before ending the partnership in 2021. Taking over the radio waves in over 90 markets, the popular show has 5 million YouTube subscribers. Envy said he is a fan of BET and its work. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase The Breakfast Club on BET,” the 45-year-old said. “I love what the new BET is doing!”

Having a home at iHeartRadio for years, President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes said the “partnership with BET will expand the radio show’s reach to millions more watching on this iconic television network.” Charlamagne feels honored to be part of a brand that has been important to Black culture for years. “BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like Rap City and 106 & Park, that have shaped a generation,” he said.

“Those shows laid the foundation for The Breakfast Club to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”