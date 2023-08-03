How Quawntay 'Bosco' Adams Turned Misfortune Into Fortune

This person proves that you can effectively turn your life around, and a prison sentence doesn’t necessarily mean a doomed life.

According to Benzinga, Quawntay “Bosco” Adams has turned his life around after being sentenced to 35 years in prison for possession of marijuana. After getting out of prison, he wrote a book about his situation and then turned that into a Hollywood movie that stars Aubrey Joseph, Theo Rossi, Thomas Jane, Tyrese Gibson, and Vivica A. Fox.

He revealed his story to an audience at the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. He mentioned that he started fundraising to have an opportunity to make the feature film Bosco.

“When I got out of prison, I started networking, raised millions of dollars, put together an amazing cast of A-listers, and started producing the movie. We completed it. It’s complete now. We have Tyrese Gibson in it, Vivica Fox, Theo Rossi, Thomas Chane, Nikki Blonsky from Hairspray, and DC Youngfly. It’s quite extensive.”

From Prison to Prosperity: How One Guy Raised Millions for His Feature Film Quawntay “Bosco” Adams at the @Benzinga #Cannabis Capital Conference cc @Tyrese @MsVivicaFox @Theorossi Join us in Chicago, Sept 27-28 – https://t.co/CxznNV6BRx pic.twitter.com/Lv37Q4nldg — Javier Hasse (@JavierHasse) July 30, 2023

In 2022, Deadline reported about the production of the movie.

The project was shot in two locales, Los Angeles and New Orleans. It tells the true story of Adams, who Joseph plays. After being sentenced to 35 years in prison for attempted possession of marijuana, Adams somehow escaped from a federal maximum-security prison while he was under 24-hour surveillance in solitary confinement. He received assistance with his escape through an older woman, who Nikki Blonsky plays. They reportedly met through a lonely-hearts ad.

The movie also features Jim O’Heir, Brandon Rogers, Tory Lanez, and John Lewis. Bosco was written and directed by Nicholas Manuel Pino.