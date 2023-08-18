Black-Owned App Assists In Finding Shelter During Bad Weather

Mother Nature can be extremely forceful and at times deadly. Facing a real-life weather-related situation that could have ended in tragedy, a man decided to create an app to help vulnerable people find a way out of trouble and into safety.

According to The Black Wall Street Times, Robert Washington, a resident of Oklahoma City, has created an app that will help users find shelter when they know a tornado is heading their way.

An almost tragic brush with a tornado back in 2015 solidified Washington’s decision to ensure his family and others could be ushered to safety in bad weather times.

Washington created the Shelter Share app with funding from Builders and Backers. The app steers users to shelters close to their location, leading them to community shelters, public buildings, and other areas where they can be protected from tornadoes.

Shelter Share also allows users to either look for shelter or offer it to others. The app consists of two categories: “shelter seekers” and “shelter sharers.”

“You can make a 24-hour reservation in advance,” Washington told The Black Wall Street Times. “I’m hoping it inspires people to be more weather-aware and prepared. There are people out there that are getting injured.”

The number of Shelter Share users is increasing as more people learn about it.

Washington hopes to expand Shelter Share’s services and include more features and upgrades for its users. He likens the experience to Airbnb for both people and their pets.

To find out more about Shelter Share, visit is website or head over to the Apple or Google store.