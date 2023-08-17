Smokey Robinson Is Victorious In Lawsuit By Former Manager

Smokey Robinson‘s former manager has lost his lawsuit against the Motown legend.

According to Billboard, a federal jury found that Eric Podwall, who claimed that the “Tears of a Clown” singer owed him nearly $1 million in touring profits, did not prove his case against the legendary performer. The verdict closes a case that has dragged on for more than six years.

In a written statement, Robinson’s attorney, Sasha Frid, said, “This is a great result and victory for Smokey. The jury did its job and got it right. Smokey is not only a great artist, but he is also a man of integrity who honors his contracts. Here, he didn’t owe millions, as Podwall claimed; and refused to be taken advantage of by his former manager. We are honored to represent him.”

The lawsuit against the singer was initiated in 2016. Podwall alleged that Robinson signed a “binding written agreement” with him in 2012 for management services. The former manager stated that Robinson agreed to give Podwall 10 percent of everything Robinson had gotten for services rendered during the contract term.

Podwall claimed that he helped Robinson through several business deals and more than 100 of his performances, but he later reneged on the agreement.

Robinson disputed that, saying that the deal only was meant to cover a small set of income, like film and television fees.

Jurors heard directly from Robinson during the three-day trial last week.

Podwall did not leave empty-handed as the jury awarded him $2,000, agreeing that he was owed that amount from a record advance that Robinson had received. In a statement to Billboard, Podwall’s attorney, Jesse Kaplan, stated that while jurors had agreed with his client on specific issues, Robinson “still found a way to not pay his manager.”

Robinson, 83, is best known for his work with The Miracles as well as his raft of solo hits.