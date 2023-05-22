The Spinners Journey Back To Motown To Donate Performance Suits To Museum

There are very few genres of music that don’t draw inspiration from the legendary Motown sound. So, it’s no wonder that people travel from all over the world to set foot in the Detroit home—turned museum—that acted as the incubator for some of the most talented artists to ever live, including the iconic soul group, the Spinners.

The group’s founding members returned to their roots on Sunday with a walkthrough of the historic Studio A, where hits like The Temptation’s “My Girl” were recorded, and a sizable 375-piece donation of some of their most memorable performance outfits. Though the Spinners would leave Motown for a successful stint at Atlantic Records, they didn’t leave Detroit without a massive hit. Their single, “It’s A Shame,” rose to No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1970. Henry Fambrough, who was a member during the group’s time at Motown, felt a sense of nostalgia walking into the museum, according to WZZM13. “I used to dream about this place,” he said.

For Motown, the dedication to preserving the history of the sound that defined an era is paramount.

“It’s of utmost importance for us to continue to grow our expansive collection and curate artifacts from Motown alumni who shaped the Motown legacy,” said Motown Museum Chair and Chief Executive Robin Terry. “We’re incredibly honored and proud to welcome the iconic Spinners home to Detroit to celebrate their rich history and accept these uniforms,” Terry added. “Their legacy will live on at Motown Museum and be displayed for fans from all over the world to see.”

Though the Spinners enjoyed global success with hits like “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love” and “Then Came You,” Detroit has always remained home for the group’s members, according to the Detroit Free Press. Along with their museum honors, the group also took to the stage at the annual Founder’s Day celebration put on by Motown. They performed a medley of hits and ended with “It’s A Shame,” which featured a surprise appearance by the group’s original lead vocalist, G.C. Cameron.