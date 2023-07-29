Snoop Dogg Makes $10K Donation To 93-Year-Old South Carolina Woman Fighting To Save Her Home

Snoop Dogg is the latest big-name celebrity to show his support in hopes of saving the land of a 93-year-old woman in South Carolina.

According to CNN, the “Doggfather” donated $10,000 to stop developers in South Carolina from attempting to take the property of land owned by Josephine Wright.

“I did it from the heart,” Snoop Dogg told the news network in a written statement. “She reminds me of my mother and grandmother.”

A GoFundMe account was initiated in May 2023. The fundraiser was started by Wright’s granddaughter, Charise Graves, to raise funds to fight real estate developers Bailey Point Investment Group.

The 93-year-old woman is fighting to save her home from the real estate developers in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Wright has said that the Bailey Point Investment Group is pressuring her to sell the property so it can develop the land around her home.

According to numerous reports, the issue escalated after Bailey Point Investment Group filed a lawsuit against the 93-year-old landowner in a move her family members called “frivolous.” Based on the paperwork filed, the investment group insists that Wright’s home infringes upon the land they bought. They recently forced her to move a shed, and now they say that her porch extends beyond property lines.

Many people have supported Graves and her grandmother, including Hollywood staple Tyler Perry and Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving. The former Brooklyn Nets player donated $40,000 to assist Wright in her fight against her home being snatched from her.

Other celebrities have commented on Perry’s initial Instagram post supporting Wright. Singer Fantasia, film producer Will Packer, and recording artist Meek Mill are just a few who promised support.

