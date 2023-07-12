The Weeknd’s Tour Out-Ranks Michael Jackson, Grossing Over $350M

Canadian recording artist the Weeknd has broken another record!

According to Variety, the Canadian recording artist had the most people ever at London Stadium over two nights. On July 7 and July 8, 2023, the man born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye drew 160,000 fans to watch his show over the two nights as part of his “After Hours Till Dawn Tour.”

The show’s promoter, Live Nation, said that the Weeknd’s tour has sold more than two million tickets for the European leg and the upcoming South America and Mexico section. Oh, and there are the 200,000 tickets sold in England and France.

This is on top of his North American leg, which has grossed over $148 million. The tour has now brought in over $350 million.

Omar Al-joulani, Live Nation’s president of touring, said, “It’s incredible to see the Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run. This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

Of course, these big numbers should come as no surprise, given that the Weeknd was a headlining performer at a Super Bowl halftime show and his certified status as the world’s most popular artist.

The Weeknd will head to Brussels, Belgium, at King Baudouin Stadium before hitting Barcelona, Milan, Paris, and several more places as more dates are added.

The “Earned It” crooner is also heading to Latin America, where he is slated to perform in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and elsewhere. He is scheduled to end this tour on October 25 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Weeknd has also been making waves with his HBO show, The Idol, which has caused controversy based on several shocking scenes that have captivated viewers.

RELATED CONTENT: The Weeknd Partners With Blue Bottle Coffee on Product Line Named After His Mother