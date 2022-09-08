Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor on Farewell Tour in London

R&B singer Teyana Taylor got a big surprise from Janet Jackson while in London on her farewell tour, The Last Rose Petal 2.

The singer made a stop in London Monday night. After Taylor finished the show she saw Jackson, who she idolized growing up who has become a friend. She posted to her Instagram account to let her followers know.

“Soooooooooooo London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown babyyyyyyyy! To my days ones…y’all ALREADY know what these full circle moments meant to me!!!! The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!!!!!!!!! Do u hear me?!!! LONDON WAS UNMATCHED. I’m shoooookkkkkkk! You showed out and OVER sold out It’s been a long time coming! London I love you so much! Thank you for loving on me to the fullest, thank you for rocking with me! Thank you for making one my last bows one of the most magical & a night I will never forget.. I love you so much..always, forever.”

As her tour winds down, Taylor likely won’t be doing the same. Earlier this summer, she and her daughter, six-year-old Iman “Junie” Shumpert, started a new fashion brand, JuJuBeez.

Per the brand’s website, the collection has been influenced by Taylor’s love for the “collision of masculine and feminine styles within her own wardrobe,” while stating that it will bring a new meaning to “effortless mommy [and] me style.”

Taylor collaborated with fashion brand incubator Thmbl to put the collection together. She calls the line a “mama-and-mini collection.” JuJuBeez purposefully presents adult and children’s activewear styles so parents and children can match each other. The collection includes hoodies, jackets, leggings, shorts, bucket hats in various colors, and several graphic prints. Prices range from $20 to $129.