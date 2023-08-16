Wyclef Jean Set To Host Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards

A new awards show is launching in the city of New York.

The inaugural Caribbean Music Awards will take place on August 31, 2023, at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, with Grammy-winning Fugees member Wyclef Jean set to host.

Jean started hyping the awards show during his appearance on “Today With Hoda and Jenna” in July 2023. “The countdown starts now! It’s a special celebration of Caribbean music. We’re celebrating music that continues to connect the world through music, fashion, and a whole different level of energy,” he said. “Get ready to dance, laugh, wave ya flags, and make memories! Let’s come together, under one roof, and show the world the legacy of Caribbean music and culture.”

The Caribbean Music Awards will be produced and presented by Caribbean Elite Group, which oversees Caribbean Elite Magazine.

Billboard has reported that the Caribbean Music Awards will consist of 26 categories across several genres of Caribbean music, including reggae, dancehall, soca, kompa, and zouk.

Reggae recording artist Beres Hammond will be honored with an Elite Icon Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Trinidadian soca singer, record producer, and songwriter Machel Montano. The 48-year-old recording artist held the top position in 2019 on Billboard‘s Reggae Albums with his album G.O.A.T.

Artists hoping to receive awards include Trinidadian soca group Kes, which received five nominations, the most for the awards show. Masicka, Ding Dong, Montano, and Shenseea each have four nominations. Spice, Skeng, Dexta Daps, DJ Cheem, Kabaka Pyramid, Protoje, and Nailah Blackman are right behind them with three nominations each.

Performers slated to take the stage include Alison Hinds, Jada Kingdom, Dexta Daps, Kranium, Lila Ike, Nailah Blackman, Ding Dong, and Rupee. Presenters expected to appear are Spice, Baby Cham, and Toni-Ann Singh.