Lil’ Baby Set To Team Up With Owner Of Atlanta Restaurants To Employ 100 People

Rapper, Lil’ Baby, announced today that he will team up with Lemont Bradley, owner of Auto Spa Bistro, Clutch Restaurant and Eco Car Spa to give out 100 jobs to people under the age of 21 throughout the city of Atlanta.

Both the rapper and restauranteur have been friends for several years and waited for the right time to collaborate on a project — one that will impact the local Metro-Atlanta area in a substantial way.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro-Atlanta,” says both parties.

“With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

Entrepreneur, Lemont Bradley, who owns celebrity-famed car wash and eatery, Auto Spa Bistro along with its more environmentally-friendly counterpart, Eco Car Spa, recently opened Clutch Restaurant last week. The newly opened restaurant is looking for bartenders, bar backs, waiters, line cooks, dishwashers and more. Meanwhile, they are looking for car washers, car tinters and more for the car wash and eateries.

“We are so excited about this initiative,” says both Lil’ Baby and Bradley.

“Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy but we are really focused on lowering the city’s crime rate.”

Clutch Restaurant is also looking to promoters for themed-nights for every day of the week.

Both Lil’ Baby and Bradley also plan to open a lawn care business this fall and they are looking to continue the hiring initiative with the opening.

To express interest or apply for jobs, please call or direct message each company through Instagram.

The Clutch – @theclutchatl

http://www.instagram.com/theclutchatl

Phone Number: 404-228-3385

Auto Spa Bistro – @autospabistro

https://www.instagram.com/autospabistro

Phone Number: 678-974-8187

Eco Car Spa – @theecocarspa

http://www.instagram.com/theecocarspa

Phone Number: 470-225-1106

For more information, please visit:

Auto Spa Bistro

https://www.autospabistro.com

Eco Car Spa

https://theecocarspa.com

Clutch Restaurant

https://www.clutchrestaurant.com