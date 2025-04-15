Lil Nas X Reveals Losing ‘Control Of The Right Side Of My Face’

A social media post by recording artist Lil Nas X reveals that he has “lost control” of movement on the right side of his face.

In an Instagram post, in what looks like a hospital room, the man born as Montero Hill films himself on a bed, showing his 10.4 million followers that he is unable to move the right side of his face.

“Soooo lost control of the right side of my face 😭”

The rapper seems to be taking it in stride while laughing at himself, demonstrating the lack of movement.

“This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way,” he said. “It’s like, what the f**k. Bro, I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f**k. Oh my God.”

(Caution: Adult language)

A post shared by Lil Nas X on Instagram

After posting the video, he updated his followers with an Instagram reel, assuring them he was OK.

“GUYS I AM OK!! STOP BEING SAD FOR ME! SHAKE UR ASS FOR ME INSTEAD!”

The clip was posted on April 14, and the “Old Town Road” rapper gave an update on April 15, letting his fans know that his face is showing slight improvement as he is able to move it a little more than the previous day.

“Okay, so a little update: like, I feel like this side is getting better. But, obviously, you can see this left side is blinking. This right eye is keeping an eye out for Selena like it do not give a f**k,” as he shows us the movement in his face for both sides. “It’s like, this is me trying to do a wink like I can force it to shut, but….” he then shows how the other side is not cooperating with the working side of his face.

USA Today reported that Lil Nas X just released his latest project, an EP titled “Days Before Dreamboy,” in late March. He is scheduled to drop a full-length album, “Dreamboy,” later this year. It will be his second album after releasing his debut album, “Montero,” in 2021.

